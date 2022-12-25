Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $132.41 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $132.41 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.49 or 0.07252684 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00030879 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00069287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053358 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007919 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

