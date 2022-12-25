Barclays Initiates Coverage on Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLCO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.49 million. Bausch + Lomb had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. Analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $177,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.