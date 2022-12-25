B. Riley Trims Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Target Price to $59.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.33.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 20,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

