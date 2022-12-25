Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given a C$17.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$17.00 price target on Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

AYA opened at C$9.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.70. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$973.41 million and a PE ratio of -257.50.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

