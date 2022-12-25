Axie Infinity Reaches Market Cap of $699.20 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $7.02 or 0.00041666 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $699.20 million and $29.75 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014499 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020125 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00228051 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,634,148 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,634,147.5899013 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.04634007 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 279 active market(s) with $47,337,411.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.