Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Atlis Motor Vehicles Stock Up 14.2 %
AMV opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Atlis Motor Vehicles has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $243.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08.
About Atlis Motor Vehicles
