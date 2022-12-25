Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of APLD opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $28.08.

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,429.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David Rench sold 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,436.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,429.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $832,750. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 120,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 369,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

