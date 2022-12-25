Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMCGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIMC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $60.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 111.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth $709,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

