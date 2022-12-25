Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIMC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $60.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 111.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth $709,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.