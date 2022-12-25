Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.65. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About Air Industries Group
