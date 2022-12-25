Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aeterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.32. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
