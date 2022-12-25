Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aeterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.32. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 252.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.