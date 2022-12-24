Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.30

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 134.30 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.58). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.58), with a volume of 2,287 shares trading hands.

Zytronic Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £13.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,857.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.07.

Zytronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Zytronic’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Zytronic’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Zytronic Company Profile

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

