Zhang Financial LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $209,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Stock Down 0.5 %

BIIB stock opened at $279.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.58. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.20.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

