Zhang Financial LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $209,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Biogen Stock Down 0.5 %
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.
Biogen Profile
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biogen (BIIB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.