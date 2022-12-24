Zhang Financial LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 310,237 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after purchasing an additional 166,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 240,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,619,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $443.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $447.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.63. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $524.18.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

