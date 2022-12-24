Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 2,144 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 330,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after buying an additional 21,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 216,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $65.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $81.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12.

