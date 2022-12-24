Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 1,885 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 65.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after buying an additional 1,912,977 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.