Zhang Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,866,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,593,000 after purchasing an additional 754,159 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after purchasing an additional 724,511 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,379,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,979,000 after buying an additional 597,187 shares during the period. Finally, Conrad N. Hilton Foundation grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation now owns 2,529,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,109,000 after buying an additional 585,267 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $46.60 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10.

