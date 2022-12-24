Zhang Financial LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Walmart stock opened at $143.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,663,921 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

