Zhang Financial LLC Buys 1,034 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 62,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 25.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 25,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BX opened at $74.91 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.96.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.