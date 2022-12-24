Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 10,935 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $235,000. SimpliFi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 69,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.66 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

