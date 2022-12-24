Zcash (ZEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $634.93 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $39.71 or 0.00235501 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $634.93 million and $33.10 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00077673 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053267 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,987,550 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

