Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.78

Shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $1.06. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 29,936 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yunhong CTI in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Yunhong CTI Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
About Yunhong CTI
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yunhong CTI (CTIB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.