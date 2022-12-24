Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.78

Shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $1.06. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 29,936 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yunhong CTI in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

