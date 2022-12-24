XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $46.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $672,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.