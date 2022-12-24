Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $17.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

XHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,999.00%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

