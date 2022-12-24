WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Trading Up 0%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) was up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.35 and last traded at $113.35. Approximately 190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSPOF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins cut their target price on WSP Global from C$187.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.01.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

