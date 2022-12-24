Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Down 12.4%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Rating) fell 12.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. 166,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
Wrap Technologies Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.
Wrap Technologies Company Profile
Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wrap Technologies (WRTC)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.