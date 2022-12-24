WPP plc (LON:WPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,139.14 ($13.84).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.67) to GBX 1,210 ($14.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($10.93) to GBX 850 ($10.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.12) to GBX 864 ($10.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.64) to GBX 1,100 ($13.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 816.60 ($9.92) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 821.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 807.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.75 billion and a PE ratio of 1,484.73. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 713 ($8.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.