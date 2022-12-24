WOW-token (WOW) Price Tops $0.0438 on Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $438.30 million and approximately $10.31 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.78 or 0.01464222 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00008561 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00019422 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000476 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00031666 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.88 or 0.01725828 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001048 BTC.

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04383347 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $12.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

