WOW-token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $438.21 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $438.21 million and $12.92 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.70 or 0.01465204 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00008746 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00019834 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000476 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00031650 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.49 or 0.01725244 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001055 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04383347 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $12.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.