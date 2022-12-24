WMG Financial Advisors LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $63.95 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.42.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on OXY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

