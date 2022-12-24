WMG Financial Advisors LLC Takes $208,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,341 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 67,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 398,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,826,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,148,000 after purchasing an additional 219,252 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 4.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

NYSE COP opened at $117.05 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

