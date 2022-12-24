WMG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF makes up 1.0% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 113.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter worth about $316,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.58. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

