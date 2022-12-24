WMG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 2.3% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

DFIP stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $49.90.

