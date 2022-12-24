WMG Financial Advisors LLC Invests $333,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 28,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of WBD opened at $9.17 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

