WMG Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,042 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.