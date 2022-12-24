WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

DGRW stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 400,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,555. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter.

