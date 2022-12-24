WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

HYZD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. 59,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,229. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $22.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 120,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter.

