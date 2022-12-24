WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.00

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ WCBR opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCBR. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 42.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter.

