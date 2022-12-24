WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:CXSE)

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

CXSE stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,613. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72.

Get WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 82.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 141,555 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 24.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 29.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.