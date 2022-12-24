WILLIAM ALLAN Corp Has $3.50 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

WILLIAM ALLAN Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 3.2% of WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,225,000 after buying an additional 386,287 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 213.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 24,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.2 %

SCHW opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average is $71.86. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

