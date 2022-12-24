WILLIAM ALLAN Corp Buys 203 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WILLIAM ALLAN Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $483.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $475.75 and a 200 day moving average of $437.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $347.00 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

