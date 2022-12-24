WILLIAM ALLAN Corp Acquires 855 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

WILLIAM ALLAN Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

NYSE O opened at $64.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2485 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

