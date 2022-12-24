Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.39. 6,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 1,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVIP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.