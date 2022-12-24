WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0553 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $42.16 million and $702,561.15 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00389355 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00031201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022051 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000948 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018146 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 969,726,260 coins and its circulating supply is 762,258,493 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

