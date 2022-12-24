Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a C$15.50 price objective for the company.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

SPGYF opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

About Whitecap Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.0268 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

