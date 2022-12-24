White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $141.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.371 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.