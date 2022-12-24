White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,552 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $229.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.36.

