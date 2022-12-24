White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,050 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $552,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Ballast Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 25,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 82,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $215.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.96 and its 200-day moving average is $227.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

