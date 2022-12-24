White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after buying an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 575,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $256.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.79.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

