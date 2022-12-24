White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,512,000 after purchasing an additional 50,836 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 26,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $140.24 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.99.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

