WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 2,407 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

WFA of San Diego LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

